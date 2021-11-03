Financial Sector Update for 11/03/2021: ARGO,Z,ZG,BGCP,MAIN

Financial stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) adding 0.5% after the Federal Reserve said it would begin tapering its $120 billion asset purchase program by $15 billion per month later in November.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.9% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin was 0.9% lower at $62,987 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries added 3 basis points to 1.596%.

In company news, Argo Group (ARGO) rose 4.9% after the property and casualty insurance company reported a Q3 profit of $0.56 per share, reversing its $0.72 per share loss last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus of $0.21. Total revenue grew 9.7% year over year to $528.3 million, also exceeding the $496.5 million analyst mean.

To the downside, Main Street Capital (MAIN) was 0.1% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 1% advance that followed the private equity firm saying it booked an $11 million gain from its debt and equity investment in privately held J&J Services following the sale of the dumpster and portable toilets rental firm to a strategic acquiror.

BGC Partners (BGCP) dropped 5% after the brokerage and fintech company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.14 per share, up from its $0.11 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still trailing the two-analyst mean looking for $0.15 per share. Revenue grew 3.9% over the same quarter in 2020 to $473.7 million, also lagging the $490.4 million Street view.

Zillow Group (Z, ZG) retreated Wednesday, recently sinking over 25%, after the digital real estate seller overnight reported a Q3 net loss of $328.2 million, reversing its $39.6 million profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $33.5 million loss. Total revenue increased 169% year-over-year to $1.74 billion but also lagged the $2.01 billion analyst mean.

