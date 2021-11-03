Financial Sector Update for 11/03/2021: ARGO, VIRT, ATH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) recently slipping by 0.27%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.54% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 0.50%.

Argo Group (ARGO) said it swung to Q3 net income of $0.56 per diluted share from a loss of $0.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected $0.21. Argo Group was recently down nearly 10%.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share in Q3 compared with $0.81 per share last year. The consensus estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share. Virtu Financial was nearly 2% higher in recent trading.

Athene Holding (ATH) was unchanged after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted operating earnings of $2.73 per share, compared with adjusted operating earnings of $1.53 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $2.10 per share.

