Financial Sector Update for 11/02/2023: MKL, JLL, COOP

Financial stocks advanced in Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead by 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index jumped 3.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 3.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 2.6% to $34,627 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 9 basis points to 4.70%.

In economic news, US unemployment claims came in at 217,000 in the week ended Oct. 28, ahead of estimates compiled by Bloomberg for 210,000 claims and the previous week's 212,000 level.

In company news, Markel (MKL) tumbled almost 12% after its Q3 operating revenue missed estimates by analysts.

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) gained 5.3% after it posted better-than-expected Q3 revenue.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) said Thursday it is working to restore affected systems after a cybersecurity attack under which "an unauthorized third party" was able to access some of its systems. Its shares fell 0.9%.

