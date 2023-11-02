Financial Sector Update for 11/02/2023: JPM, MKL, JLL, COOP

Financial stocks were higher in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead by 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index jumped 3.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 3.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.6% to $34,861 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 12 basis points to 4.67%.

In economic news, US unemployment claims came in at 217,000 in the week ended Oct. 28, ahead of estimates compiled by Bloomberg for 210,000 claims and the previous week's 212,000 level.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) Chase said Thursday it plans to hire 1,000 new business bankers in the US by 2025, building on its original goal of hiring 500 new bankers through 2024. JPMorgan shares rose 1.8%.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) said Thursday it is working to restore affected systems after a cybersecurity attack under which "an unauthorized third party" was able to access some of its systems. Its shares fell 1.2%.

Markel (MKL) tumbled almost 13% after its Q3 operating revenue missed estimates by analysts.

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) gained 6.5% after it posted better-than-expected Q3 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.