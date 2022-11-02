Financial Sector Update for 11/02/2022: EXR,BAC,BNFT

Financial stocks were mostly lower in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.6%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.5% to $20,508, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 1.4 basis points to 4.038% ahead of the Federal Open Markets Committee's expected 75 basis-point increase later in the day.

In company news, Extra Space Storage (EXR) fell 9.4% after the real estate investment trust lowered the top end of its forecast for core FY22 funds from operations by $0.10 per share to a new range of $8.30 to $8.40 per share and now trailing the consensus on Capital IQ for $8.49 per share.

Bank of America (BAC) was rising 0.5% after the owner of the Washington Commanders football team Wednesday said he has hired the bank's investment banking unit to "consider potential transactions," including the potential sale of the NFL franchise.

Benefitfocus (BNFT) soared 48% after the benefits management technology company agreed to a $570 million buyout offer from Voya Financial (VOYA).

