Financial Sector Update for 11/02/2022: CDLX,EXR,BAC,BNFT

Financial stocks were whipsawed during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.9% late in Wednesday trading and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.14%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.1% to $20,238, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 0.7 basis points to 4.059% after the Federal Open Markets Committee, as expected, increased its interest-rate benchmark by 75 basis points.

In company news, Cardlytics (CDLX) plunged Wednesday, at one point sinking almost 51% to an all-time low of $4.78 a share, after the bank advertising platform firm reported a non-GAAP Q3 net loss of $0.50 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.45 per share adjusted loss. Revenue rose 12% year-over-year to $72.7 million, also lagging the $73.90 million analyst mean.

Extra Space Storage (EXR) fell almost 11% after the real estate investment trust lowered the top end of its forecast for core FY22 funds from operations by $0.10 per share to a new range of $8.30 to $8.40 per share and now trailing the consensus on Capital IQ for $8.49 per share.

Among gainers, Bank of America (BAC) was rising less than 0.1% after the owner of the Washington Commanders football team Wednesday said he has hired the bank's investment banking unit to "consider potential transactions," including the potential sale of the NFL franchise.

Benefitfocus (BNFT) soared 48% after the benefits management technology company agreed to a $570 million buyout offer from Voya Financial (VOYA), which will pay $10.50 in cash for each Benefitfocus share, representing a slightly more than 50% premium over its last closing price.

