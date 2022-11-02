Financial Sector Update for 11/02/2022: APO, APAM, BR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by about 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.6% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.9% higher.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was 0.7% lower after it reported Q3 adjusted net income of $1.33 per share, down from $1.71 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.23.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) was declining 0.2% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.70 per diluted share, down from $1.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was over 1% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share, down from $1.07 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.88.

