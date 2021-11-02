Financial Sector Update for 11/02/2021: Z, ZG, GPN, CRVL

Financial stocks were split between gains and declines in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was rising 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.8% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was 0.5% higher.

Bitcoin was 4.3% higher at $63,816 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell to 1.544% from 1.562% in the previous day.

In company news, Zillow Group (Z, ZG) was down almost 13% after Bloomberg reported the real estate ecommerce platform is looking to sell some 7,000 properties to institutional investors, many at a loss, after buying the houses with the intention of quickly flipping them for a profit.

Global Payments (GPN) fell 9.4% after the payments technology firm flagged COVID-19 and its delta variant for creating headwinds for its merchant business. Australian markets were hit with several shutdowns during the September quarter and transaction volume also was muted in Europe and Asia as well as the US, the company said during its Q3 conference call.

CorVel (CRVL) rose 2.5% after the insurance broker reported net income of $0.88 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30, up from $0.65 per share during the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased 16.2% over the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

