Financial Sector Update for 11/02/2021: APO, KKR, CRVL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.17%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.43% higher, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.38%.

KKR (KKR) said its Q3 after-tax distributable earnings were $1.05 per share, compared with $0.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.95. KKR was recently declining by more than 2%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) reported Q3 distributable earnings of $1.71 per share, up from $0.47 a year earlier. Its shares were were slightly lower.

CorVel (CRVL) reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, up from $0.65 last year. CorVel shares were slightly lower recently.

