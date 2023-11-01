Financial Sector Update for 11/01/2023: PAPL, JPM, APO, BIP

Financial stocks rose in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index jumped 3.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down 0.2% at $34,572, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 9 basis points to 4.79%.

In economic news, the US Federal Open Market Committee held the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 5.25% to 5.5% and made few changes to its latest statement.

In corporate news, Pineapple Financial (PAPL) shares slumped 30% on its first trading day. The company said Tuesday it priced its initial public offering of 875,000 common shares at $4 per share for proceeds of $3.5 million.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is in the early stages of talks with potential partners to grow its private credit business, Bloomberg reported. JPMorgan shares rose 0.3%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) shares advanced 8.6% after the company reported Q3 earnings increased.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) gained 10% after the infrastructure asset manager reported Q3 funds from operations rose.

