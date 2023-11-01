News & Insights

JPM

Financial Sector Update for 11/01/2023: JPM, BIP, APO

November 01, 2023 — 01:45 pm EDT

Financial stocks were edging higher in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.1% at $34,417, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 5 basis points to 4.82%.

In economic news, job openings rose to 9.553 million in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, higher than the 9.4 million openings expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and up from 9.497 million reported in August.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is in the early stages of talks with potential partners to grow its private credit business, Bloomberg reported. JPMorgan shares were 0.1% softer.

Apollo Global Management (APO) shares rose past 7% after the company reported its Q3 results.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) gained 8% after the infrastructure asset manager released its Q3 financial results.

