Financial Sector Update for 11/01/2023: APO, UNM, CRBG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.5% lower and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was unchanged.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was over 4% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share, up from $1.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.76.

Unum Group (UNM) reported Q3 revenue of $3.09 billion, up from $2.96 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $3.11 billion. Unum Group was down more than 4% in premarket activity.

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) was up 0.6% after saying it closed the sale of Laya Healthcare, a health insurance provider in Ireland, to a subsidiary of AXA.

