Financial Sector Update for 11/01/2022: SOFI,BEN,CRD.A,CRD.B

Financial stocks have turned narrowly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both rising 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) were both climbing 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.1% to $20,381, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 2.3 basis points to 4.054%.

In company news, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) added 9.3% after the consumer lender Tuesday reported a 51% year-over-year increase in adjusted Q3 net revenue to $419 million and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $391.8 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30. It also raised its forecast for non-GAAP FY22 net revenue to a new range of $1.517 billion to $1.522 billion compared with $1.508 billion to $1.513 billion previously and topping the $1.50 billion analyst mean.

Crawford & Company (CRD.A, CRD.B) climbed 1.3% after the insurance broker Tuesday said it was partnering with Italian financial services company Assicurazioni Generali to provide cyber incident response and loss adjusting services worldwide. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Franklin Resources (BEN) fell 5.3% on Tuesday after the asset manager reported preliminary adjusted Q4 net income of $0.78 per share, down from $1.26 during the same quarter in 2021 but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $0.67 per share. Operating revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 dropped to $1.94 billion from $2.18 billion last year but also beat the $1.77 billion Street view.

