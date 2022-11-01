Banking
BX

Financial Sector Update for 11/01/2022: BX, TRI, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) climbing by 0.74% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 2%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% lower.

Blackstone (BX) was up more than 2% after it priced an offering of $600 million of 5.9% senior notes due 2027 and $900 million of 6.2% senior notes due 2033 by its Blackstone Holdings Finance unit.

Thomson Reuters (TRI) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per diluted share, up from $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.50. Thomson Reuters was marginally lower recently.

KKR (KKR) was slightly declining after it reported a Q3 diluted loss of $0.11 per share, swinging from EPS of $1.80 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.87.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BXTRIKKRXLFFAS

Latest Banking Videos

The Future of Banking

Oct 25, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular