Financial Sector Update for 11/01/2022: BX, TRI, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) climbing by 0.74% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 2%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% lower.

Blackstone (BX) was up more than 2% after it priced an offering of $600 million of 5.9% senior notes due 2027 and $900 million of 6.2% senior notes due 2033 by its Blackstone Holdings Finance unit.

Thomson Reuters (TRI) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per diluted share, up from $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.50. Thomson Reuters was marginally lower recently.

KKR (KKR) was slightly declining after it reported a Q3 diluted loss of $0.11 per share, swinging from EPS of $1.80 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.87.

