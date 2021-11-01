Financial Sector Update for 11/01/2021: MKTW,LDI,BEN,AMG

Financial stocks were set to finish mixed in Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was slipping 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up less than 0.1%.

Bitcoin was rising 0.5% higher at $61,159 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries 10-year US Treasury was nearly 2 basis points higher at 1.575%.

In company news, MarketWise (MKTW) was 5.9% higher shortly before Monday's closing bell after saying it secured a new, three-year revolving credit facility from a group of five banks providing up to $150 million in borrowing capacity for potential acquisitions, working capital and other general corporate purposes by the investment data and analytics company.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) added almost 11% after reporting Q3 net income of $3 per share, nearly doubling its $1.53 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 as revenue grew 16.2% year-over-year to $587.9 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting a $2.61 per share profit for the three months ended June 30.

Franklin Resources (BEN) climbed over 11% after Monday announcing its purchase of secondary private equity and co-investment fund manager Lexington Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed but Franklin said the deal is expected to immediately add to its adjusted per-share profit while expanding the breadth and scale of its alternative-asset capabilities.

LoanDepot (LDI) rose 25% after the mortgage origination and servicing company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.46 per share on $923.8 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.39 per share adjusted profit on $888.7 million in revenue.

