Financial Sector Update for 11/01/2021: LDI,BEN,AMG

Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was slipping 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin was rising 0.4% higher at $60,843 while the yield for the yield for 10-year US Treasuries 10-year US Treasury was nearly 3 basis points higher at 1.586%.

In company news, LoanDepot (LDI) rose over 31% after the mortgage origination and servicing company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.46 per share on $923.8 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.39 per share adjusted profit on $888.7 million in revenue.

Franklin Resources (BEN) climbed over 11% after Monday announcing its purchase of secondary private equity and co-investment fund manager Lexington Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed but Franklin said the deal is expected to immediately add to its adjusted per-share profit while expanding the breadth and scale of its alternative-asset capabilities.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) added 9.2% after reporting Q3 net income of $3 per share, nearly doubling its $1.53 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 as revenue grew 16.2% year-over-year to $587.9 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting a $2.61 per share profit for the three months ended June 30. .

