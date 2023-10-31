Financial Sector Update for 10/31/2023: ARES, GPN, MSCI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.6%.

Ares Management (ARES) was down more than 2% after it reported Q3 revenue of $671.3 million, compared with $801.3 million a year earlier. Three out of six analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $746.8 million.

Global Payments (GPN) was climbing past 5% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.75 per diluted share, up from $2.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.71.

MSCI (MSCI) reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.45, up from $2.85 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.31. MSCI was marginally declining pre-bell.

