News & Insights

Banking
AAC

Financial Sector Update for 10/31/2023: AAC, GPN, BAM

October 31, 2023 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks advanced in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 1.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 0.3% to $34,404, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 1.2 basis point to 4.867%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence fell to 102.6 in October from an upwardly revised 104.3 in September, though it remained above a reading of 100.5 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Ares Acquisition (AAC) shares jumped 9.2% after the company and X-Energy Reactor said Tuesday they mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement.

Global Payments (GPN) rose 2% after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.75 per diluted share, up from $2.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.71.

Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) planned AU$18.7 billion ($11.9 billion) acquisition of utility Origin Energy is under threat after the target company's top investor said it would vote against the deal, Bloomberg reported overnight Monday. Brookfield shares fell 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAC
GPN
BAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.