Financial Sector Update for 10/31/2023: AAC, GPN, BAM

Financial stocks advanced in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 1.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 0.3% to $34,404, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 1.2 basis point to 4.867%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence fell to 102.6 in October from an upwardly revised 104.3 in September, though it remained above a reading of 100.5 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Ares Acquisition (AAC) shares jumped 9.2% after the company and X-Energy Reactor said Tuesday they mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement.

Global Payments (GPN) rose 2% after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.75 per diluted share, up from $2.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.71.

Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) planned AU$18.7 billion ($11.9 billion) acquisition of utility Origin Energy is under threat after the target company's top investor said it would vote against the deal, Bloomberg reported overnight Monday. Brookfield shares fell 2%.

