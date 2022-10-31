Financial Sector Update for 10/31/2022: GPN,SBT,ALX

Financial stocks were trending lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both sinking 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.3%, giving back a small morning gain.

Bitcoin was declining 1.2% to $20,390, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.7 basis points to 4.037%.

In company news, Global Payments (GPN) dropped 7.3% after the payments technology company trimmed its FY22 2022 earnings outlook. Excluding one-time items, it is now expecting net income at the lower end of its $9.32 to $9.55 per-share forecast range, citing the withdrawal of its Russian operations and the "sheer magnitude of the foreign currency impacts," according to chief financial officer Josh Whipple during Monday'searnings call

Sterling Bancorp (SBT) was fractionally higher this afternoon, rising 0.5%, after the bank holding company reported Q3 net income of $0.02 per share, reversing a $0.04 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2021 but still trailing the two-analyst consensus looking for a $0.04 per share profit. Revenue for the September quarter - calculated as the sum of net interest income and non-interest income - fell to $19.2 million from $24.7 million during the year-ago period and also narrowly missing the $19.4 million single-analyst call.

Alexander's (ALX) gained 2.4% after the real estate investment trust reported non-GAAP Q3 funds from operations of $4.40 per share, improving on adjusted FFO of $4.13 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the single analyst estimate by $0.37 per share. Revenue rose to $53.7 million during the three months ended Sept. 30 from $49.0 million during the year-ago period and also topped the lone analyst's call looking for $49.80 billion in Q3 revenue.

