Financial Sector Update for 10/31/2022: CS, L, CNA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.3% higher.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was up 3.3% after the company disclosed the details of its planned share sale to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion).

Loews (L) was 1.3% lower after it reported Q3 net earnings of $0.54 per share, down from $0.85 a year earlier.

CNA Financial (CNA) reported Q3 core earnings of $0.78 per diluted share, down from $0.87 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.59. CNA Financial was advancing 2.4%.

