Financial Sector Update for 10/31/2019: TREE,ICE,WLTW,SIGI

Financial stocks continued their Thursday retreat in afternoon trade, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking more than 0.8% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling nearly 0.9%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was down more than 0.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) LendingTree (TREE) raced over 13% higher as the specialty lender increased its FY19 revenue outlook late Wednesday after reporting improved and better-than-expected Q3 financial results. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.25 per share, up from $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.61 per share. Revenue rose 5.8% over year-ago levels and also exceeding the $295.3 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was nearly 1% higher in Thursday trade after the securities exchange company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.06 per diluted share, improving on an $0.85 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Revenue rose 11% over year-ago levels to $1.34 billion, also exceeding the $1.32 billion analyst mean.

(-) Willis Towers Watson Public Company (WLTW) declined over 2% this afternoon. The British insurance broker Thursday reported non-GAAP net income of $1.31 per share, slipping from a $1.32 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01. Revenue rose 7% to $1.99 billion, also narrowly topping the $1.98 billion Street view.

(-) Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) fell almost 5% after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.97 per share, down from $0.99 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for $1.07. Revenue increased to $710.4 million from $664.5 million during the September quarter last year but missed the $718.1 million analyst mean.

