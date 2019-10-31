Financial Sector Update for 10/31/2019: LAZ, SIGI, DGICA, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.62%

BAC: -0.70%

WFC: -0.44%

C: -0.64%

USB: Flat

Most financial giants were slipping pre-bell Thursday.

In other sector news:

(=) Lazard (LAZ) was unchanged after it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per diluted share, down from $0.86 from the same quarter last year. However, the result was in line with the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(=) Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) was flat after it booked Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.97 per share, down from $0.99 per share in the 2018 quarter and coming in lower than the Capital IQ-compiled consensus estimate of $1.07 per share.

(=) Donegal Group (DGICA) was unchanged after it reported Q3 non-GAAP operating income of $0.20 per class A share, topping the operating loss of $0.03 per class A share in the prior-year quarter and beating consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $0.20 a share.

