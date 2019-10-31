Banking
Financial Sector Update for 10/31/2019: ICE,WLTW,SIGI

JPM -1.10%

BAC -1.98%

WFC -1.65%

C -1.85%

USB -1.25%

Financial stocks were declining, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking more than 0.8% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling more than 1.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was down about 0.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was 1% higher in Thursday trade after the securities exchange company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.06 per diluted share, improving on an $0.85 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Revenue rose 11% over year-ago levels to $1.34 billion, also exceeding the $1.32 billion analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(-) Willis Towers Watson Public Company (WLTW) declined nearly 2% this afternoon. The British insurance broker Thursday reported non-GAAP net income of $1.31 per share, slipping from a $1.32 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01. Revenue rose 7% to $1.99 billion, also narrowly topping the $1.98 billion Street view.

(-) Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) fell almost 5% after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.97 per share, down from $0.99 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for $1.07. Revenue increased to $710.4 million from $664.5 million during the September quarter last year but missed the $718.1 million analyst mean.

