Financial Sector Update for 10/30/2023: SOFI, SAN, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

October 30, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.7%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was almost 2% higher and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 2.4%.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) was gaining over 10% in value after it reported a Q3 non-GAAP loss of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.09 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09.

Banco Santander (SAN) is preparing to sell bad real estate assets with a nominal value of up to 5 billion euros ($5.29 billion), Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported, citing unnamed sources. Banco Santander was advancing by more than 3% pre-bell.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per basic share, up from $0.20 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.30. HSBC was declining 0.3% in premarket activity.

