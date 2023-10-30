Financial Sector Update for 10/30/2023: OWL, DB, CG, SOFI

Financial stocks advanced late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 1.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead by 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 0.6% to $34,344, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 1.9 basis points to 4.86%.

In economic news, the Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing index declined to minus 19.2 in October from minus 18.1 in September, compared with expectations for minus 16, according to a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Blue Owl Capital (OWL) shares rose 0.6% after it said Monday it has agreed to buy funds managed by Cowen Healthcare Investments from Cowen Investment Management.

Deutsche Bank (DB) is planning to close 250 of Postbank's remaining 550 branches over the next two years, the Financial Times reported Monday. Deutsche Bank shares rose 1.6%.

Carlyle Group (CG) is preparing to weigh a possible sale of men's grooming brand Every Man Jack, which could be worth about $400 million, Reuters reported Monday. Carlyle was up 1%.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) reported a Q3 non-GAAP loss of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.09 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09. Separately, SoFi said it will place a $375 million personal loan securitization with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock (BLK). SoFi rose 1.1%.

