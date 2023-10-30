Financial Sector Update for 10/30/2023: DB, CG, SOFI

Financial stocks advanced Monday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index adding 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead by 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 1.1% to $34,171, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 5 basis points to 4.90%.

In company news, Deutsche Bank (DB) is planning to close 250 of Postbank's remaining 550 branches over the next two years, the Financial Times reported Monday. Deutsche Bank shares rose 1.2%.

Carlyle Group (CG) is preparing to weigh a possible sale of men's grooming brand Every Man Jack, which could be worth about $400 million, Reuters reported Monday. Carlyle was up 1%.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) reported a Q3 non-GAAP loss of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.09 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09. Separately, SoFi said it will place a $375 million personal loan securitization with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock (BLK). SoFi fell 1.6%.

