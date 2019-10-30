Financial Sector Update for 10/30/2019: SAN,GDOT,MKL,FBC

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks narrowed their prior declines this afternoon after the Federal Open Markets Committee, as expected, cut its interest-rate target by 25 basis points. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was falling nearly 0.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were slipping less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead almost 0.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Banco Santander (SAN) declined more than 3% after the Spanish banking giant reported Q3 net income of EUR0.021 per share, down 72% from a EUR0.075 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting GAAP net income of EUR0.03 per share. Total revenue grew 6.4% over year-ago levels to EUR12.47 billion, also narrowly lagging the EUR12.49 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Green Dot (GDOT) rose almost 16% after the pre-paid debit card company and Walmart (WMT) late Tuesday announced plans to jointly create TailFin Labs, a new business accelerator to develop new financial products, services and technologies. Green Dot also renewed its contract to be the issuing bank and program manager for WalMart's MoneyCard program for another seven years beginning Jan. 1. Deutsche Bank Wednesday also raised its price target on Green Dot by $5 to $34 a share and reiterated its hold stock rating.

(+) Markel (MKL) climbed nearly 5% after the property and casualty insurer late Tuesday said its Q3 net income fell to $13.95 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 from $28.50 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $8.62 per share. Revenue fell 9.1% to $2 billion, exceeding the $1.98 billion Street view.

(-) Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) fell 4% after late Tuesday pricing a $221.7 million secondary offering of 6.1 million common shares previously owned by MP Thrift Investments LP.

