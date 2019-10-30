Financial Sector Update for 10/30/2019: GDOT,MKL,FBC

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks were declining this afternoon ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's decision on interest rates, with the panel widely seen lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was falling over 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were slipping nearly 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking almost 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Green Dot (GDOT) rose 13.6% after the pre-paid debit card issuer and Walmart (WMT) late Tuesday announced plans to jointly create TailFin Labs, a new business accelerator to develop new financial products, services and technologies. Green Dot also renewed its agreement to be the issuing bank and program manager for WalMart's MoneyCard program for another seven years. The new contract takes effect on Jan. 1 and replaces the current agreement set to expire in May. Deutsche Bank Wednesday also raised its price target on Green Dot by $5 to $34 a share and reiterated its hold stock rating.

In other sector news:

(+) Markel (MKL) climbed 3% after the property and casualty insurance company late Tuesday said its Q3 net income fell to $13.95 per share compared with a $28.50 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $8.62 per share. Revenue fell 9.1% to $2 billion, also exceeding the $1.98 billion Street view.

(-) Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) fell almost 5% after late Tuesday pricing a $221.7 million secondary offering of 6.1 million common shares previously owned by MP Thrift Investments LP.

