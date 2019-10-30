Banking
FBC

Financial Sector Update for 10/30/2019: FBC, MKL, ARGO, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.14%

BAC: -0.12%

WFC: +0.15%

C: -0.16%

USB: -0.10%

Top Financial stocks were mostly lower in Wednesday's pre-market trading.

Early movers include:

(-) Flagstar Bancorp (FBC), which was more than 4% lower after it priced its previously announced registered public secondary offering of 6.1 million of the company's common shares. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be about $221.7 million. The shares are being offered by MP Thrift Investments L.P.

In other sector news:

(=) Markel (MKL) was flat after it booked a Q3 GAAP net profit of $13.95 per share, down from $28.50 per share in the prior year period, but ahead of consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $8.62 a share.

(=) Argo Group (ARGO) was unchanged after saying its Q3 results will be adversely affected by several loss items, primarily related to its international operations, totaling $71 million.

