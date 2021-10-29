Banking
PIPR

Financial Sector Update for 10/29/2021: PIPR,KNSL,TREE,KMPR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks turned lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.7% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was slipping 0.4%, reversing a midday gain.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.3% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.3%.

Bitcoin was up 3.2% at $62,110, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.1 basis points lower at 1.557%. Bond yields move inversely to prices, and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

In company news, Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) gained 5.5% on Friday after the broker and investment banking company reported adjusted Q3 net income of $4.55 per share, up from $2.38 per share last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $3.77 per share adjusted profit. Total revenue grew 47% to $445.6 million, also exceeding the $403.6 million Street view.

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) rose almost 14% after the property and casualty insurance company late Thursday reported Q3 net income of $1.59 per share, up from $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.98 per share profit. Revenue grew 34.6% year-over-year to $164.9 million, also exceeding the $152.98 million Street view.

LendingTree (TREE) was posting up a nearly 15% gain after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.75 per share, reversing a $0.26 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Revenue increased 12.3% to $297.5 million, also beating the $292.6 million analyst mean.

Among decliners, Kemper (KMPR) slid 9.3% after the insurer reported a non-GAAP Q3 net loss of $1.08 per share, reversing a 2.10 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ looking for a $0.21 per share non-GAAP loss. Revenue rose 8.1% over year-ago levels to $1.46 billion, also lagging the $1.47 billion consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PIPR KNSL TREE KMPR

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular