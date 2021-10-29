Financial Sector Update for 10/29/2021: MGI, CBOE, LAZ

Financial stocks were inching lower ahead of Friday's opening session as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 0.03%

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.25% lower while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were flat.

MoneyGram (MGI) shares fell 1.4% after the money transfer company reported lower Q3 adjusted profit and revenue.

CBOE Global Markets (CBOE) gained 1.1% by just a small fraction after the company reported higher adjusted profit for its most recent quarter.

Lazard (LAZ) also fell by 1.9% after the asset manager said its Q3 adjusted EPS and revenue increased year over year.

