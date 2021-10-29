Financial Sector Update for 10/29/2021: KNSL,TREE,KMPR

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing less than 0.1%, although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.8%.

Bitcoin was up 2.4% at $62,552, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.6 basis points lower at 1.564%. Bond yields move inversely to prices, and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

In company news, Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) rose over 12% after the property and casualty insurance company late Thursday reported Q3 net income of $1.59 per share, up from $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.98 per share profit. Revenue grew 34.6% year-over-year to $164.9 million, also exceeding the $152.98 million Street view.

LendingTree (TREE) was putting up a nearly 14% gain after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.75 per share, reversing a $0.26 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Revenue increased 12.3% to $297.5 million, also beating the $292.6 million analyst mean.

Among decliners, Kemper (KMPR) slid 10% after the insurer reported a non-GAAP Q3 net loss of $1.08 per share, reversing a 2.10 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ looking for a $0.21 per share non-GAAP loss. Revenue rose 8.1% over year-ago levels to $1.46 billion, also lagging the $1.47 billion consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.