Financial Sector Update for 10/29/2019: SPGI, SSB, PROV, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.27%

BAC: -0.22%

WFC: -0.29%

C: -0.39%

USB: Flat

Financial giants were mostly lower pre-bell Tuesday.

In other sector news:

(-) S&P Global (SPGI) was flat after it booked a Q3 net income of $2.50 per share, up from $1.95 a year ago and topping the Street view of $2.23. On an adjusted basis, Q3 EPS was $2.46, surpassing the Capital IQ estimate of $2.34.

(=) South State (SSB) was unchanged as it posted a Q3 adjusted profit of $1.49 per share, up from $1.33 per share in the prior-year period and higher than the $1.43 per share average Street estimate provided by Capital IQ.

(=) Provident Financial Holdings (PROV) was flat after it reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that met Wall Street's expectations. The company reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $0.33 per share, matching the consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Earnings were up from $0.24 per share a year ago.

