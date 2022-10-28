Financial Sector Update for 10/28/2022: NWG, AB, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.5%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.04% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.6% lower.

NatWest Group (NWG) was slipping by almost 7% after it reported Q3 earnings of 1.9 pence ($0.02) per share, down from 6.3 pence per share a year ago.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.64 per diluted unit, down from $0.89 per unit a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.58 per unit. AllianceBernstein was nearly 3% higher recently.

KKR (KKR) has raised almost $6 billion for its second Asia Pacific infrastructure fund seven months after the launch, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. KKR was 0.5% lower recently.

