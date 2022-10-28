Banking
NWG

Financial Sector Update for 10/28/2022: NWG, AB, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.5%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.04% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.6% lower.

NatWest Group (NWG) was slipping by almost 7% after it reported Q3 earnings of 1.9 pence ($0.02) per share, down from 6.3 pence per share a year ago.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.64 per diluted unit, down from $0.89 per unit a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.58 per unit. AllianceBernstein was nearly 3% higher recently.

KKR (KKR) has raised almost $6 billion for its second Asia Pacific infrastructure fund seven months after the launch, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. KKR was 0.5% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWGABKKRXLFFAS

Latest Banking Videos

The Future of Banking

Oct 25, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular