Financial Sector Update for 10/28/2022: FBC, NYBC, PMT, KNSL

Financial stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 2.0%. The National Association of Realtors said pending home sales fell 10.2% during September from the prior month, more than doubling up market expectations for a 3.8% decline last month. Contract signing were down 31% year-over-year.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.5% to $20,670, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.5 basis points to 4.002% after core personal consumption expenditure price index - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - increased by 5.1% over year-ago levels in September, up from a 4.9% advance during August levels.

In company news, Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) rose almost 13% after the Comptroller of the Currency approved the proposed acquisition of the bank holding company by New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), leaving the Federal Reserve Board as the final regulatory hurdle remaining before the transaction can close. New York Community Bancorp shares also were 5.5% higher this afternoon, with the banks also saying they have extended their deadline to complete the deal by an extra two months until Dec. 31.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) gained 9.1% after the mortgage banker late Thursday said it generated $151.1 million in Q3 net investment income during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, representing a more than three-fold increase over the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $77.6 million in Q3 net investment income.

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) was adding more than 13% on Friday, staying within close range of its new record high of $305.99 a share, after the property and casualty insurance carrier reported Q3 net operating earnings of $1.64 per share, improving on its $1.59 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago and exceeding the four-analyst consensus call by $0.48 per share. Total revenue rose to nearly $217 million, also beating the $215.3 million Street view.

