Financial Sector Update for 10/28/2021: MA, CG, KREF

Financial stocks rose ahead of Thursday's market open as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 1.4% while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) declined 0.9%.

Mastercard (MA) rose 2.3% as the credit-card company reported Q3 higher profit and revenue.

Carlyle Group (CG) shares were 1.6% higher after the private-equity firm reported an increase in Q3 distributable earnings and revenue.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) was down more than 4% after launching a public offering of 5 million common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.