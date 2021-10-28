Financial Sector Update for 10/28/2021: BSIG,LC,ORI,RLGY

Financial stocks were advancing Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) was ahead 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index climbed 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) was up 1.1%. September pending home sales fell 2.3%, compared with market expectations for a 0.5% increase from August.

Bitcoin was 3.2% higher at $60,361. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to 1.57%.

In company news, LendingClub (LC) shares soared 32% after the lender reported Q3 net income of $0.26 per share, reversing a loss ofo $0.25 per share a year earlier and beating the average analyst estimate for a profit of $0.12 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew 230% year-over-year to $246.2 million, also exceeding the $222 million analyst mean. Lending Club raised its FY21 revenue outlook above Street views.

Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) was 8.1% higher after reporting a 7.5% year-over-year decline in Q3 revenue to $117.9 million, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $113 million for the asset manager

Old Republic International (ORI) rose 8.8% after the property and title insurance company reported adjusted Q3 net income $0.79 per share, up from $0.62 per share a year earlier and ahead of the $0.60 per share analyst mean. Revenue climbed 17.6% to $2.2 billion, also beating market expectations for $1.87 billion in revenue for the September quarter.

Realogy (RLGY) shares slid 3.3% after the residential real estate broker reported Q3 non-GAAP net income of $1.02 per share, down from its $1.40 per share adjusted profit a year earlier and trailing the analyst consensus by $0.09 per share.

