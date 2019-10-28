Financial Sector Update for 10/28/2019: LPT, PLD, AMG, CNA

Banking
JPM +0.55%

BAC +0.28%

WFC +0.30%

C +1.26%

USB +0.69%

Financial stocks were rising in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing over 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were posting a more than 0.5% advance. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising about 0.7%.

(+) Liberty Property Trust (LPT) climbed 17% to a record high of $59.34 a share after Sunday agreeing to a $12.6 billion, all-stock buyout offer from rival real estate investment trust Prologis (PLD). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.675 of a Prologis share for each Liberty share they now own.

(+) Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) rose almost 4% on Monday after the investment adviser said it earned $3.16 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, down from $3.45 per share during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast by $0.02 per share. Revenue declined 8.7% compared with the same quarter last year to $549 million, also exceeding the $547.1 million Street view.

(-) CNA Financial (CNA) dropped 2.8% after the property and casualty insurance company reported core Q3 net income of $0.37 per share, down from $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.02 per share profit for the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items.

