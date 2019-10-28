Banking
CNA

Financial Sector Update for 10/28/2019: CNA, BOH, AMG, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.67%

BAC: +0.76%

WFC: +0.68%

C: +0.75%

USB: Flat

Leading financial stocks were mostly climbing pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) CNA Financial (CNA), which was more than 2% lower after it posted a Q3 core net income of $0.37 per share, down sharply from $1.17 for the same period last year and well below the average analyst estimate of $1.00.

(-) Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) was down 3% after it reported Q3 economic earnings per share of $3.16, down from $3.45 during the year-ago quarter, but beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $3.14.

In other sector news:

(=) Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was flat as it reported Q3 diluted EPS of $1.29, down from $1.36 in the year-ago quarter and behind consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $1.38 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNA BOH AMG JPM BAC

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular