Financial Sector Update for 10/28/2019: CNA, BOH, AMG, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.67%

BAC: +0.76%

WFC: +0.68%

C: +0.75%

USB: Flat

Leading financial stocks were mostly climbing pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) CNA Financial (CNA), which was more than 2% lower after it posted a Q3 core net income of $0.37 per share, down sharply from $1.17 for the same period last year and well below the average analyst estimate of $1.00.

(-) Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) was down 3% after it reported Q3 economic earnings per share of $3.16, down from $3.45 during the year-ago quarter, but beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $3.14.

In other sector news:

(=) Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was flat as it reported Q3 diluted EPS of $1.29, down from $1.36 in the year-ago quarter and behind consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $1.38 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.