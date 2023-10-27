Financial Sector Update for 10/27/2023: RITM, SCU, JPM, COF, KNSL

Financial stocks fell in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index slid 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) sank 1.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.5% to $33,651, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.84%.

In economic news, personal consumption expenditures advanced 0.7% last month following a 0.4% gain in August, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. A survey compiled by Bloomberg expected a 0.5% increase for last month.

In corporate news, Rithm Capital (RITM) and Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) said Friday they modified their merger agreement to reflect Rithm's higher offer of $12.70 per Sculptor class A share, compared with the original bid of $11.15 per share. Rithm shares fell 0.3%, and Sculptor rose 2.2%.

JPMorgan (JPM) dropped 3.7% after it said Friday that Chair and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and his family plan to sell 1 million shares of their holdings of company stock beginning in 2024 "for financial diversification and tax-planning purposes."

Capital One Financial (COF) shares jumped 9% after BMO Capital and Morgan Stanley raised their price targets on the stock after it reported higher Q3 earnings on Thursday.

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) slumped 21% even after reporting Q3 operating earnings of $3.31 per diluted share, up from $1.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.84.

