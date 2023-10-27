News & Insights

Banking
RITM

Financial Sector Update for 10/27/2023: RITM, SCU, JPM, COF, KNSL

October 27, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks fell in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index slid 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) sank 1.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.5% to $33,651, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.84%.

In economic news, personal consumption expenditures advanced 0.7% last month following a 0.4% gain in August, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. A survey compiled by Bloomberg expected a 0.5% increase for last month.

In corporate news, Rithm Capital (RITM) and Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) said Friday they modified their merger agreement to reflect Rithm's higher offer of $12.70 per Sculptor class A share, compared with the original bid of $11.15 per share. Rithm shares fell 0.3%, and Sculptor rose 2.2%.

JPMorgan (JPM) dropped 3.7% after it said Friday that Chair and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and his family plan to sell 1 million shares of their holdings of company stock beginning in 2024 "for financial diversification and tax-planning purposes."

Capital One Financial (COF) shares jumped 9% after BMO Capital and Morgan Stanley raised their price targets on the stock after it reported higher Q3 earnings on Thursday.

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) slumped 21% even after reporting Q3 operating earnings of $3.31 per diluted share, up from $1.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.84.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RITM
SCU
JPM
COF
KNSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.