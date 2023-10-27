Financial Sector Update for 10/27/2023: JPM, COF, KNSL

Financial stocks were decreasing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 1.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.5% to $33,656, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 4 basis points to 4.88%.

In economic news, personal consumption expenditures advanced 0.7% last month following a 0.4% gain in August, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. A survey compiled by Bloomberg expected a 0.5% increase for last month.

In company news, JPMorgan (JPM) dropped past 3% after it said Friday that Chair and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and his family plan to sell 1 million shares of their holdings of company stock beginning in 2024 "for financial diversification and tax-planning purposes."

Capital One Financial (COF) shares jumped almost 10% after BMO Capital and Morgan Stanley raised their price targets on the stock after it reported higher Q3 earnings on Thursday.

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) slumped 19% even after reporting Q3 operating earnings of $3.31 per diluted share, up from $1.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.84.

