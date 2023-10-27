News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 10/27/2023: AON, AX, TROW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

October 27, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.5%.

Aon (AON) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.32 per diluted share, up from $2.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.21. Aon was more than 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

Axos Financial (AX) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings late Thursday of $1.41 per diluted share, up from $1.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.35. The company's stock was falling past 2% in recent Friday premarket activity.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) was marginally higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings Friday of $2.17 per diluted share, up from $1.86 a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $1.67 billion, compared with $1.59 billion a year earlier.

