Financial Sector Update for 10/27/2022: OMF, INVH, CS

Financial stocks were trending higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead just 0.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.0% to $20,569, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 6.5 basis points to 3.950%.

In company news, OneMain Holdings (OMF) gained more than 12% after the sub-prime consumer lender said it earned $1.52 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, down from $2.17 per share during the prior year period but easily exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.25 per share profit.

Invitation Homes (INVH) declined 6.4% after the real estate investment trust reported an increase in core Q3 funds from operations to $0.42 per share but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting core FFO of $0.43 per share. Total revenue grew 11.6% year-over-year to $569 million but also trailing analyst estimates looking for $570.1 million in Q3 revenue.

Credit Suisse (CS) dropped over 19% after announcing a "radical restructuring" of its investment banking unit as well as plans to cut 2,700 jobs and raising 4 billion francs ($4.05 billion) as part of a broader transformation of the Swiss financial conglomerate. The moves follow a strategic review and the bank also reporting a significantly larger-than-expected Q3 net loss, posting a 1.53 francs per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30, reversing a 0.16 per share profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a 0.24 franc per share loss.

