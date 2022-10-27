Banking
Financial Sector Update for 10/27/2022: FCFS, INVH, OMF, INVH, CS

Financial stocks were ending higher in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3 and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.3% to $20,651, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 7.8 basis points to 3.937%.

In company news, FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) gained 8.9% after the pawn shop chain Thursday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.30 per share, improving on an $0.84 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.19 per share. Consolidated revenue jumped 68% over year-ago levels to $672.1 million, largely matching Street views, and the company also authorized a new, $100 million stock-buyback program once its existing authorization expires.

OneMain Holdings (OMF) gained more than 10% after the sub-prime consumer lender said it earned $1.52 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, down from $2.17 last year but easily exceeding the Capital IQ consensus for $1.25.

To the downside, Invitation Homes (INVH) declined 7% after the real estate investment trust reported an increase in core Q3 funds from operations to $0.42 per share but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting core FFO of $0.43 per share. Total revenue grew about 12% year-over-year to $569 million but also trailed the Street's consensus for $570.1 million in Q3.

Credit Suisse (CS) dropped nearly 20% after announcing a "radical restructuring" of its investment banking unit as well as plans to cut 2,700 jobs and raising 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.05 billion) as part of a broader transformation of the Swiss financial conglomerate. The moves follow a strategic review and the bank also reporting a significantly larger-than-expected Q3 net loss, posting a 1.53 francs per-share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30, reversing a 0.16 per-share profit during from last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a 0.24 franc per-share loss.

