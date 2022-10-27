Financial Sector Update for 10/27/2022: CS, MA, SPGI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% lower.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was slipping past 11% after it posted a Q3 loss of 1.53 Swiss francs ($1.55) per diluted share, compared with earnings of 0.16 francs per share a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.24 francs per share.

Mastercard (MA) reported Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $2.68, up from $2.37 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.57. Mastercard was recently down more than 1%.

S&P Global (SPGI) was flat after reporting Q3 adjusted diluted earnings Thursday of $2.93, down from $3.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $2.79.

