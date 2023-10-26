News & Insights

Banking
WTW

Financial Sector Update for 10/26/2023: WTW, C, MORN, MS

October 26, 2023 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks rose in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) jumped 2.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.4% to $34,003, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 11 basis points to 4.85%.

In economic news, US economic growth, measured by gross domestic product, rose by 4.9% in Q3 after a 2.1% increase in Q2, faster than a 4.5% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Willis Towers Watson's (WTW) shares jumped 10% after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.24 per diluted share, up from $2.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.04.

Citigroup (C) shares rose 2.1% after the US Federal Reserve said it has ended its 2015 enforcement action against its Citicorp unit over forex-trading issues.

Morningstar (MORN) shares jumped 13% after the company reported Q3 adjusted net income Wednesday of $1.28 per diluted share, up from $0.77 a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley (MS) said Co-President Edward Pick will become chief executive, starting Jan. 1, succeeding James Gorman. The company's shares added 1.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WTW
C
MORN
MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.