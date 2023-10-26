Financial Sector Update for 10/26/2023: WTW, C, MORN, MS

Financial stocks rose in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) jumped 2.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.4% to $34,003, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 11 basis points to 4.85%.

In economic news, US economic growth, measured by gross domestic product, rose by 4.9% in Q3 after a 2.1% increase in Q2, faster than a 4.5% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Willis Towers Watson's (WTW) shares jumped 10% after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.24 per diluted share, up from $2.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.04.

Citigroup (C) shares rose 2.1% after the US Federal Reserve said it has ended its 2015 enforcement action against its Citicorp unit over forex-trading issues.

Morningstar (MORN) shares jumped 13% after the company reported Q3 adjusted net income Wednesday of $1.28 per diluted share, up from $0.77 a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley (MS) said Co-President Edward Pick will become chief executive, starting Jan. 1, succeeding James Gorman. The company's shares added 1.3%.

