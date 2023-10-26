Financial Sector Update for 10/26/2023: FCNCA, MA, WU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% lower and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.2%.

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) was climbing 5% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $55.92 per diluted share, up from $20.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $48.83.

Mastercard (MA) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.39 per diluted share, up from $2.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.21. Net revenue for the quarter was $6.53 billion, compared with $5.76 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $6.53 billion. Mastercard was down more than 2% pre-bell.

Western Union (WU) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per diluted share, up from $0.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.39. Western Union was declining 0.3% in premarket activity.

