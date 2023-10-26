News & Insights

Banking
FCNCA

Financial Sector Update for 10/26/2023: FCNCA, MA, WU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

October 26, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% lower and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.2%.

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) was climbing 5% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $55.92 per diluted share, up from $20.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $48.83.

Mastercard (MA) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.39 per diluted share, up from $2.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.21. Net revenue for the quarter was $6.53 billion, compared with $5.76 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $6.53 billion. Mastercard was down more than 2% pre-bell.

Western Union (WU) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per diluted share, up from $0.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.39. Western Union was declining 0.3% in premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCNCA
MA
WU
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.