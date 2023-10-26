Financial Sector Update for 10/26/2023: C, MS, MORN

Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both little changed, erasing earlier gains.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.8% to $33,862, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 10.6 basis points to 4.847%.

In economic news, US economic growth, measured by gross domestic product, rose by 4.9% in Q3 after a 2.1% increase in Q2, faster than a 4.5% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Citigroup (C) shares rose 0.9% after the US Federal Reserve said it has ended its 2015 enforcement action against its Citicorp unit over forex trading.

Morningstar (MORN) shares jumped 13% after the company reported Q3 adjusted net income Wednesday of $1.28 per diluted share, up from $0.77 a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley (MS) said Co-President Edward Pick will become chief executive officer, starting Jan. 1, succeeding James Gorman. The company's shares added 0.7%.

