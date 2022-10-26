Banking
SAN

Financial Sector Update for 10/26/2022: SAN, EVR, BCS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.06%, the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.25% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.18% higher.

Banco Santander (SAN) reported Q3 underlying earnings Wednesday of 0.14 euros ($0.14) per share, up from 0.12 a year earlier. Banco Santander was down more than 3% recently.

Evercore (EVR) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.20 per diluted share, down from $3.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.37. Evercore was recently up more than 4%.

Barclays (BCS) reported Q3 earnings of 9.4 pence ($0.10) per share, up from 8 pence per share a year earlier..

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SANEVRBCSXLFFAS

Latest Banking Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular