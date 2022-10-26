Financial Sector Update for 10/26/2022: SAN, EVR, BCS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.06%, the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.25% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.18% higher.

Banco Santander (SAN) reported Q3 underlying earnings Wednesday of 0.14 euros ($0.14) per share, up from 0.12 a year earlier. Banco Santander was down more than 3% recently.

Evercore (EVR) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.20 per diluted share, down from $3.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.37. Evercore was recently up more than 4%.

Barclays (BCS) reported Q3 earnings of 9.4 pence ($0.10) per share, up from 8 pence per share a year earlier..

