Financial Sector Update for 10/26/2022: EVR, BCO, TNET

MT Newswires
Financial stocks were rising during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 1.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 0.3% after the US Commerce Department said new home sales slowed almost 11% during September compared with the prior month, falling to an annualized 603,000 pace, but still not falling as fast as the 14.3% decline expected in a Bloomberg survey.

Bitcoin was increasing 6.6% to $20,863, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 8.7 basis points to 4.021%.

In company news, Evercore (EVR) rose 4.5% after reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $2.20 per share, down from $3.96 per share a year ago but easily beating the Capital IQ consensus call looking for the investment banking firm earning $1.37. Revenue slipped to $576.9 million from $823.6 million during the year-ago period but also exceeding the $477.5 million analyst mean.

Brink's (BCO) fell 4.5% after the armored truck transportation company Wednesday reported Q3 revenue trailing analyst forecasts and it also is expecting around $4.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $4.58 billion in Q4 revenue.

TriNet Group (TNET) slumped 9.5% after the payroll services company projected Q4 earnings lagging Wall Street expectations, saying net income for the quarter likely will be in a range of $0.00 to $0.50 per share, excluding one-time items, compared with the Capital IQ consensus for an adjusted profit of $0.72 per share.

